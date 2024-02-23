Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.3 million-$425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.1 %

SPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 108,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,144. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

