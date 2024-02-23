Square Token (SQUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.81

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $61,198.03 and $22.81 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02997257 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

