Steem Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $115.18 million and $4.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,357,497 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

