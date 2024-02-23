Stifel Financial Corp Buys 173,268 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,268 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,080 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

