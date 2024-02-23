Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,944 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.99% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $74,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.