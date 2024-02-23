Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $81,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $66,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

