Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $75,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

