Stifel Financial Corp Invests $94.35 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,897,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,345,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 18.03% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.68 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

