Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Steel Dynamics worth $73,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

