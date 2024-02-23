Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,418 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Altria Group worth $55,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

