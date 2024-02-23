Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 56,601 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $60,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

