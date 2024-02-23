Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

