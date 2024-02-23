Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,563 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

