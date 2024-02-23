Stifel Financial Corp Sells 120,367 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.