Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,238 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 99,744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 193,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 706.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.26). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

