Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $68,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 763,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.