Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

