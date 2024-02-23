StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AAME stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.33. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

