StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.23 on Monday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
