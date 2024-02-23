StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCM opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

