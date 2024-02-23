StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

