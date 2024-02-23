StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

AUMN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

