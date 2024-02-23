StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.