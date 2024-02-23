StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
