StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

