StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

