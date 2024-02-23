StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

