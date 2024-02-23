StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NTWK stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

