StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

