StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

