StockNews.com Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Century Aluminum
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
