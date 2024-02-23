StockNews.com Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

