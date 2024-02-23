StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,624 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 269,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

