StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.