StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,403.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

