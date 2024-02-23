StockNews.com Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

