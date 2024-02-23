Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Strattec Security in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 499.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

