STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.97 Per Share

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON STS opened at GBX 225 ($2.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5,550.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.59. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.85).

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

