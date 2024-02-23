Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of RGR stock remained flat at $42.99 during trading hours on Friday. 28,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,666. The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
