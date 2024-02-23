Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock remained flat at $42.99 during trading hours on Friday. 28,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,666. The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

