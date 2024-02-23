Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

SU stock opened at C$45.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock has a market cap of C$58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.27.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

