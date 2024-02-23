SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SunPower stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $554.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

