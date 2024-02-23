Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.12. 11,609,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 14,084,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

