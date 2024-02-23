Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.90 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.10 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

