Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $580.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.66 and a 200 day moving average of $499.52. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
