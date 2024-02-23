Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.77 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

