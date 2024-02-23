Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.