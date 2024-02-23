Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

