Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

