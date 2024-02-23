Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

