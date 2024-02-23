Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

