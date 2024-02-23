Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

