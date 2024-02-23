Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $371.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.08. The company has a market cap of $369.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $372.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

