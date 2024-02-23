Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

View Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.